Bengaluru witnesses massive response on the first day of 50% traffic fine discount scheme. 1.48 lakh cases were settled, collecting ₹4.18 crore. Citizens are urged to pay pending fines before September 19 through apps, websites.

Bengaluru witnessed an overwhelming public response on the first day of the government’s 50% discount scheme for pending traffic violation fines. Citizens flocked to pay their dues, resulting in 1.48 lakh cases being settled and ₹4.18 crore collected in fines on Saturday alone. The initiative, aimed at clearing old traffic violation cases, has generated significant enthusiasm among vehicle owners, reflecting the effectiveness of the government’s campaign to encourage compliance.

50% Discount on Pending Traffic Fines

The Karnataka government has announced a 50% discount on pending traffic fines, applicable until September 19th, 2025, to help citizens settle old traffic violation cases. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy highlighted the strong response on the first day and urged people to take advantage of the offer to clear their pending fines.

Collection Statistics on Day One

On the inaugural day of the scheme, 1,48,747 cases were settled, resulting in the collection of ₹4,18,20,500. Citizens are encouraged to act quickly to benefit from the discount before the deadline.

Multiple Payment Options for Citizens

The police have provided several convenient options for paying fines:

Karnataka State Police (KSP) App

Bengaluru Police BTP Astra App

Karnataka One / Bangalore One Website

Local Traffic Police Stations

Traffic Management Centers (TMCs)

Vehicle owners can also check their registration numbers online to identify pending fines and settle them accordingly.

Scale of Pending Traffic Violations

Officials stated that Bengaluru has approximately 3 crore pending traffic violation cases, amounting to ₹1,000 crore in fines accumulated over the past seven years. The current calculation covers cases from 2019 to August 2025. Authorities urge citizens to settle old fines during the discount period, noting that previous discount schemes helped clear over a crore cases.