A Karnataka man who had been working at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years was allegedly murdered in the UAE in July, with his dismembered body later found inside a car. His remains were reportedly cut into nine pieces and packed into two bags, according to his brother.

The victim has been identified as Alwin Prakash Kunder, a native of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district. The details of the alleged murder emerged nearly two months after he went missing, after his family began trying to establish what had happened to him.

Mysterious message raised alarm

According to Alwin's brother, Anil Prashanth Kunder, he tried calling him on July 20. Alwin did not answer the call but a message was sent from his phone saying that he was fine.

Anil said the message appeared unusual because his brother normally communicated with him through voice messages. When he tried contacting Alwin again about a week later, there was still no response.

The murder of Alwin Prakash Kundar, a Kundapura native working in Sharjah, has come to light after his body was found cut into nine pieces and packed in two bags in a car on the route to Oman, according to a complaint filed by his family. His brother met the Udupi District Police… https://t.co/XTELdft5o9 pic.twitter.com/fwZdgiqmOn — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 22, 2026

Concerned about his brother, Anil contacted Alwin's classmate Manohar, who was in Sharjah, and asked him to check on him.

Manohar reportedly went to the accommodation provided by Alwin's employer. The watchman told him that Alwin had gone to India. The company's human resources department also initially gave the family the same information.

However, Anil told the company that his brother had not returned to India and asked officials to verify his whereabouts.