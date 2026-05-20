A major redevelopment project on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), between Silk Board Junction and KR Pura, will cause severe traffic congestion. Aimed at long-term improvement through road widening and other upgrades, the construction will initially worsen commutes for thousands.

Bengaluru commuters are being warned to prepare for heavier congestion as a major redevelopment project on the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor is expected to begin soon. The stretch between Silk Board Junction and KR Pura, one of Bengaluru’s busiest routes, is likely to witness severe traffic snarls during the construction period.

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The ORR corridor is a lifeline for thousands of office-goers travelling daily to major IT hubs in Bellandur, Marathahalli, Mahadevapura, and Whitefield. However, officials say the large-scale upgrade work, while aimed at improving future traffic flow, may initially worsen the city’s already difficult commuting conditions.

Why The ORR Upgrade Is Important

Authorities are planning infrastructure improvements across the ORR stretch to reduce long-term congestion and improve road quality. The redevelopment project will reportedly include:

• Road widening

• Junction redesign

• Service road improvements

• Utility shifting works

• Drainage and pavement upgrades

Officials believe these changes are necessary because the ORR corridor has become one of Bengaluru’s most overloaded traffic routes due to rapid growth in IT parks, residential complexes, and commercial activity.

Areas Expected To Face Worst Traffic Congestion

Traffic movement is expected to become particularly difficult in several key bottlenecks along the ORR corridor. Authorities and traffic experts have identified the following areas as major congestion hotspots:

1. Silk Board Junction

Already infamous for long traffic jams, Silk Board could become even more crowded during peak office hours because of lane restrictions and construction activity.

2. Bellandur Junction

Bellandur, which handles massive tech park traffic every day, may witness slower movement due to road redesign and diversion work.

3. Marathahalli Bridge

The Marathahalli stretch is expected to remain heavily congested, especially during evening rush hours when office commuters return home.

4. Mahadevapura

Traffic near Mahadevapura and nearby IT corridors may slow down considerably because of infrastructure upgrades and utility shifting.

5. Tin Factory Junction

One of Bengaluru’s busiest junctions, Tin Factory could witness long vehicle queues because of narrowed carriageways during redevelopment.

6. KR Pura Junction

The KR Pura area, which already experiences frequent bottlenecks, may see additional delays once construction work intensifies.

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Alternative Routes Suggested For Commuters

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the ORR stretch wherever possible and use alternate roads to reduce pressure on the corridor. Suggested diversion routes include:

• Hosur Road

• Sarjapur Road

• Old Madras Road

• Whitefield interior roads

• Connecting roads through eastern Bengaluru

However, traffic experts warn that these roads could also become crowded because of diverted vehicles.

IT Employees Likely To Be Hit Hardest

The ORR corridor connects some of Bengaluru’s largest technology parks and office zones. Employees travelling to offices in Bellandur, Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli, and Mahadevapura may face longer travel times once redevelopment work begins.

Several residents and office-goers have already expressed concern online, saying commute times in Bengaluru are becoming increasingly unpredictable. Social media users joked that “two-hour traffic jams may become normal” during the construction phase.

Experts Warn Of Long-Term Disruption

Urban planning experts say the ORR redevelopment is necessary for Bengaluru’s future growth but stress that traffic management during construction will be critical. They warned that poor coordination between civic agencies could lead to months of severe congestion.

Despite the expected inconvenience, authorities insist the project will ultimately improve mobility and reduce traffic pressure in one of Bengaluru’s most important transport corridors. Until then, however, commuters may have to brace themselves for another challenging chapter in the city’s ongoing traffic crisis.

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