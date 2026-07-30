The Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged the public to report abandoned vehicles through the BTP ASTraM app to improve road safety and ease traffic congestion. So far, notices have been affixed to 1,286 vehicles, while 172 have been towed across the city.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has stepped up its drive to remove abandoned vehicles from the city's roads and footpaths to improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion and ensure smoother movement for motorists and pedestrians. As part of the initiative, the police have urged citizens to actively participate by reporting abandoned vehicles through the BTP ASTraM mobile app. So far, authorities have affixed notices to 1,286 abandoned vehicles and towed away 172 vehicles across Bengaluru.

BTP Intensifies Drive Against Abandoned Vehicles

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has launched a special city-wide campaign to identify and remove abandoned vehicles left unattended on roads, footpaths and other public spaces, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians.

Sharing details of the initiative on X, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda appealed to citizens to support the campaign. He urged residents to report abandoned vehicles and contribute towards making Bengaluru safer, cleaner and more accessible.

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Citizens Can Report Vehicles Through BTP ASTraM App

To encourage public participation, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has urged residents to use the BTP ASTraM mobile app to report abandoned vehicles in their neighbourhoods.

If a vehicle has been lying unused for several days on a roadside, footpath or any public place, citizens can submit a complaint through the app by uploading a photograph of the vehicle along with its exact location. This information will help the traffic police identify, verify and remove such vehicles.

Action Taken Across Bengaluru

According to data released by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, authorities have already taken action against hundreds of abandoned vehicles across the city.

Notices affixed to abandoned vehicles: 1,286

Vehicles towed: 172

Zone-Wise Action

Zone Notices Affixed Vehicles Towed

Central 537 48

West 311 54

South 247 34

North 123 30

East 68 6

Total 1,286 172

Public Participation Key to Safer Roads

The Bengaluru Traffic Police said public participation is crucial to the success of the campaign. By reporting abandoned vehicles through the BTP ASTraM app, residents can help free up road space, improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic bottlenecks across the city.

The department has encouraged citizens to promptly report any abandoned vehicle in their locality by uploading a photograph and its precise location through the app, enabling officials to take timely action.