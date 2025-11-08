In a tragic Bengaluru incident, a toddler died after a cement mixer truck snagged an electric wire, lost control, and crashed into a compound wall. Police have registered a case, and a manhunt is underway for the driver who fled the scene.

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident that has left the city in shock, a young child lost his life after a compound wall collapsed following a collision with a cement mixer truck. The deceased has been identified as Pranav, a toddler aged just 1 year and 8 months. The horrifying accident took place in Kundalahalli Colony, Bengaluru, around 4 pm yesterday. The incident has devastated the family and raised concerns about road safety in residential areas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cement Truck Hits Wall, Child Crushed

According to eyewitnesses, the cement mixer truck, returning from a nearby construction site after completing moulding work, got entangled in an overhead electric wire. The driver, unaware of the situation, continued moving forward. The electric pole was uprooted, and the truck ultimately lost control, crashing into the compound wall of a house. Tragically, the wall fell onto the child who was playing nearby, resulting in his death.

Immediate Medical Response

The severely injured child was rushed to Bowring Hospital. Despite the medical team’s efforts, Pranav was declared dead upon arrival. His body has since been shifted to the Bowring Hospital mortuary. The parents are inconsolable, mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of their young son.

Police Investigation And Manhunt

A case has been registered at the HAL Police Station in connection with the incident. Police officials visited the site to assess the situation and have launched a full-scale investigation. The truck driver, identified as Harish, fled the scene immediately after the accident. Traffic police are actively searching for him, and authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward.