Tragedy has struck the film industry. A dancer's life was cut short at the young age of 36. Dancer Sudhindra died tragically when he was hit while standing next to his parked car on the roadside.

Dancer's Death in a Road Accident

Road accidents have become alarmingly frequent lately. Before the shock from accidents in AP and Telangana could subside, another road accident near Bangalore has brought sorrow to the film industry. In this accident on Tuesday, television reality show dancer Sudhindra (36) tragically died. A problem arose in his newly purchased car, and while he was inspecting it parked on the side of the national highway at Pemmanihalli, Nelamangala taluk, a truck coming from behind hit him forcefully.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

In the Joy of Buying a New Car..

Dancer Sudhindra had bought a Maruti Suzuki Eeco car on Monday, November 3rd. He went to show the car to his brother Raghavendra in his hometown of Tyamagondlu in Bangalore Rural district. After spending time with his family and on his way back, a technical issue occurred in the vehicle. The accident happened while he was checking the car parked on the roadside. A speeding truck from behind hit Sudhindra, who was standing next to the car. He was crushed between the two vehicles, and the truck's rear wheel ran over his body, causing severe injuries. Locals found Sudhindra lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Due to the Truck Driver's Drowsiness..

After the accident, the truck driver stopped, got down, and fled in fear upon seeing the situation. The Debaspet police team, upon receiving the information, reached the spot and registered a case. Within a few hours, the truck driver was taken into custody. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was driving while drowsy. The police are further investigating the matter. The news of the accident has cast a pall of gloom over Sudhindra's family and the industry. Sudhindra had gained good recognition by working as a dancer in several TV reality shows. His death just two days after buying a new car has left his fans in shock.