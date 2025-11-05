A viral Reddit post shows Bengaluru’s MG Road in a terrible state, with uneven potholes and patchwork making driving difficult. Residents expressed outrage over the city’s deteriorating roads, calling for long-term solutions.

Bengaluru: A Reddit post highlighting the deteriorating condition of Bengaluru’s iconic MG Road has gone viral, reigniting frustration among city residents over poor infrastructure and neglected maintenance. Once considered a premier road in the city, MG Road is now riddled with uneven potholes, patchwork, and rough surfaces, making smooth driving nearly impossible. Thousands of social media users have resonated with the post, expressing anger and disappointment at the state of one of Bengaluru’s most famous thoroughfares.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MG Road Patchwork Causes Frustration

The viral post, shared under the caption “They really destroyed the MG Road,” emphasises how repeated patch jobs have left the road bumpy and hazardous.

The Reddit user added, “With the patch works it is really hard to have a smooth ride,” echoing the concerns of many motorists who rely on this route for daily commutes.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The post sparked lively discussions online, with several users sharing their personal experiences and frustrations:

One user commented, “This is Bangalore with its highest road tax. My home town Bhubaneswar's roads are way better which is a tier 2 city mind you.”

Another user added, “Bangalore gives you a job. Nothing else. Nice weather too, apparently. Source: I'm from here.”

A third user wrote, “Had to learn it the hard way how bad the roads actually are. My wife got pregnant, and naturally I was told to drive slow and avoid bumps. That is when it really hit me how horrible the roads are here. I could not go five seconds without worrying about the next bump, pothole, random patchwork, or just worn-out road. We had to wait till around the seventh month to finally travel to Kochi, my native place, and man, I could immediately feel the difference. I could actually step on the accelerator without feeling guilty or tense. I have always been that person who defends Bangalore, having been here almost 15 years, but this time I realised we have all just accepted the city for what it is. There is so much that needs fixing, and we have normalised it way too much.”

Another user joked, “This is a new initiative by the Karnataka government, as you all know that most of the people in Bangalore are IT employees and they just sit the whole day, this is so that at least while travelling there is enough movement in your body. All this while you people are blaming the government, but they are looking out for your health. Aarogya Bhagya /s.”

One more added, “This road is infinite times better than roads near my house.”

City Residents Demand Better Infrastructure

The discussion highlights growing public dissatisfaction with Bengaluru’s road infrastructure, which continues to degrade despite frequent repairs. Heavy traffic, uncoordinated utility work, and poor-quality patching contribute to the daily struggles of commuters. Many residents have called for permanent long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes, stressing the need for accountability from civic authorities.

MG Road’s Decline Reflects Wider Urban Challenges

The state of MG Road has become a symbol of Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes, reflecting wider issues in urban planning and maintenance. As social media users continue to highlight the problems, the pressure is on local authorities to ensure safe and smooth roads for all commuters and restore confidence in one of the city’s most important landmarks.