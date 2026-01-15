Railways plan a new Duronto Express to connect Bengaluru and Mumbai in just 18 hours, cutting travel time significantly. The proposed train will offer faster, comfortable journeys with onboard meals and modern LHB coaches.

The Railway Department is reportedly planning to launch a Duronto Express service between Bengaluru and Mumbai, which is expected to complete the journey in just 18 hours. This proposal comes weeks after the Railway Board approved a bi-weekly “superfast” train on the same route, which will take around 24 hours to cover the 1,209 km distance, making it slower than the existing Udyan Express. The new Duronto service is intended to provide faster and more comfortable travel for passengers between the two major cities.

Existing Bi-Weekly Superfast Train

The Railway Board had earlier notified the 16553/16554 SMVT Bengaluru–LTT Mumbai–SMVT Bengaluru service on 9 December 2025. Train number 16553 was scheduled to depart from Bengaluru on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 8:35 pm, reaching LTT Mumbai the following day at 8:40 pm. The return service, train number 16554, was planned to leave LTT Mumbai on Sundays and Wednesdays at 11:15 pm, arriving at Bengaluru SMVT the next day at 10:30 pm.

This service was planned with 14 stops, including major stations such as Hubballi and Pune, and would operate with 17 LHB coaches. Primary maintenance was to be conducted at SMVT Bengaluru. However, the service has received criticism due to its long travel time.

Proposed Duronto Express Between Bengaluru and Mumbai

Sources indicate that the Railway Board is now considering a Duronto Express between KSR Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai. The proposed route will run via Tumakuru, Davanagere, Hubballi, Belagavi, Miraj, and Pune. Two rakes are planned for the service, with primary maintenance at KSR Bengaluru.

According to the tentative schedule, the train will depart KSR Bengaluru at 4:30 pm and reach CSMT Mumbai the next morning at 10:30 am. On the return journey, it will leave CSMT Mumbai at 3:00 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 9:30 am the following morning.

Official Statements and Public Expectations

Bengaluru’s Divisional Railway Manager, Ashutosh Kumar Singh, clarified that there has been no official notification regarding the Duronto Express. He also stated that the bi-weekly “superfast” service has not been cancelled, though it remains under consideration.

Prakash Mandoth, a former member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, emphasised the need for a “true superfast” train that completes the Bengaluru–Mumbai journey in under 18 hours. Similarly, K.N Krishna Prasad of the Karnataka Railway Vedike highlighted the importance of improving both the speed and affordability of train travel between the two cities.

Fare and Amenities

Duronto Express trains provide onboard meals included in the ticket fare and use dynamic pricing. A 3AC berth on the proposed Bengaluru–Mumbai Duronto is expected to cost approximately Rs 2,500, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable alternative to the existing services.