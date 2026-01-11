- Home
Major Disruption Ahead: This Train Terminal In Bengaluru To Be Closed Till March 11
Due to pit line reconstruction work at KSR Bengaluru station, the origin and destination stations of several trains have been changed from January 16 to March 11. Here are the details of some train routes.
Pit Line Reconstruction Work
Due to pit line work at KSR Bengaluru (Majestic) station, passengers should note terminal changes. Indian Railways has altered origin/destination stations for many trains from Jan 16 to Mar 11.
Route change from Bengaluru
Trains usually starting/ending at KSR Bengaluru will now operate from Bengaluru Cantt, Yesvantpur, or SMVT Bengaluru. Passengers are advised to check as major routes are affected.
Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru Express
Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Jn-KSR Bengaluru Express will be partially canceled between Bengaluru Cantt and KSR Bengaluru from Jan 16 to Mar 10. It will terminate at Bengaluru Cantt.
KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction Express
Similarly, Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Jn Express will be partially canceled between KSR Bengaluru and Bengaluru Cantt from Jan 17 to Mar 11. It will depart from Bengaluru Cantt at 6:20 AM.
Hazur Sahib Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Express
Changes are also announced for Train No. 16594 Hazur Sahib Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Express. From Jan 16 to Mar 10, this train will terminate at Yesvantpur, bypassing Bengaluru Cantt and KSR Bengaluru.
KSR Bengaluru-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express
In the return direction, the KSR Bengaluru-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express will operate from Yesvantpur at 11:55 PM from Jan 17 to Mar 11, skipping KSR Bengaluru and Bengaluru Cantt.
Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express
The Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express will see changes from Jan 16 to Mar 10. Instead of KSR Bengaluru, the train will terminate at SMVT Bengaluru, running via Yesvantpur, Hebbal, and Banaswadi.
KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express
Similarly, the KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express will start from SMVT Bengaluru at 8:00 PM between Jan 17 and Mar 11. It will bypass KSR Bengaluru, running via SMVT, Banaswadi, Hebbal, and Yesvantpur.
Temporary
Railway officials reiterated that these changes are temporary and necessary for infrastructure upgrades at KSR Bengaluru station. Passengers are urged to plan their travel accordingly.
