- Home
- Karnataka News
- Namma Metro Yellow Line: Seventh Train to Begin Service on Sankranti, Commuters to Benefit
Namma Metro Yellow Line: Seventh Train to Begin Service on Sankranti, Commuters to Benefit
Namma Metro’s Yellow Line adds its 7th train from January 15, reducing waiting times for commuters. Trains will now run every 10 minutes during peak hours, easing crowding and improving travel efficiency for Bengaluru passengers.
Another Train Added to Namma Metro Fleet
Even as commuters continue to react to the recent fare hike, Namma Metro has offered some positive news for Bengaluru residents. With the city increasingly relying on metro services for daily travel, passenger numbers have been rising steadily.
To manage the growing rush and improve commuter comfort, Namma Metro is set to add another train to its fleet, which is expected to help ease congestion during peak hours.
Another Train to Join Namma Metro Yellow Line on Sankranti
There is good news for Namma Metro’s Yellow Line passengers. On the occasion of Sankranti, an additional train will be added to the Yellow Line fleet, a move expected to significantly reduce waiting times for commuters on this busy corridor and improve overall travel convenience.
Seventh Train to Start Service on Yellow Line from January 15
In a boost for Namma Metro commuters, the seventh train on the Yellow Line will begin operations on January 15.
The addition is expected to improve service frequency, reducing the waiting time during peak hours from 13 minutes to 10 minutes.
With this change, passengers on the Yellow Line can expect a metro service every 10 minutes, making travel more convenient and efficient.
Yellow Line Frequency to Improve on Weekdays and Sundays
Currently, six trains operate on the Namma Metro Yellow Line, with services running every 13 minutes during peak hours. With the addition of another train, the interval will be reduced to 10 minutes.
On Sundays, the waiting time will also come down from 15 minutes to 14 minutes, offering added convenience to commuters and improving overall travel efficiency.
Namma Metro to Introduce Mobile QR Code-Based Unlimited Passes
In a major convenience for commuters, Namma Metro is set to introduce mobile QR code-based unlimited travel passes.
The new system will offer one-day, three-day, and five-day passes, allowing passengers to travel without restrictions during the validity period. This initiative will eliminate the need to stand in queues to purchase tickets, making metro travel faster, smoother, and more user-friendly.
Mobile QR Passes Available for Namma Metro from January 15
From January 15, Namma Metro commuters will be able to purchase travel passes directly on their mobile phones. The new QR code-based passes eliminate the need for a ₹50 security deposit. Passengers can simply scan the QR code from their mobile pass at the entry gates to travel.
The newly introduced unlimited travel passes are priced at ₹250 for one day, ₹550 for three days, and ₹850 for five days, offering a convenient and hassle-free option for regular metro users.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.