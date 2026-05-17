Youth Congress workers staged a protest at Chennai's Egmore Railway Station over the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 exam. They alleged 89 instances of paper leaks have occurred in the last 10 years under the PM Modi government.

Youth Congress workers staged a protest at Chennai Egmore Railway Station on Sunday over the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 exam and alleged that there were 89 instances of paper leaks in the last 10 years under the PM Modi government.

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The protest came after mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination, following allegations of a paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the exam by the Central government. Speaking to reporters here, a Youth Congress worker at the protest said that the central government, the National Testing Agency, and the ministries have failed to conduct even a single NEET exam without irregularities. "This year's NEET examination has been cancelled. In the last 10 years under the Modi government, there have been 89 instances of paper leaks. The central government, the National Testing Agency, and the ministries have failed to conduct even a single NEET exam without irregularities..." he told reporters.

Youth Congress Workers Detained

Further, the police detained Youth Congress workers who were protesting at Chennai Egmore Railway Station over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Congress Demands Education Minister's Resignation

On the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, Congress leader Harish Rawat demanded the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He added, "Those who stand with the future of children should demand the resignation of the Education Minister."

Re-examination and Future Plans

The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister has announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Youth Congress will organise a "Raj Bhavan Chalo" protest march in Bengaluru on May 21 over the issue, with several senior Congress leaders expected to participate. (ANI)