BBMP plans an 800-metre additional flyover at Iblur Junction on the Outer Ring Road to ease traffic congestion. The project aims to improve commute in the IT corridor, with modern technology and faster execution planned.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed officials to prepare a detailed blueprint for the construction of an additional flyover near Iblur Junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), a key corridor with a high concentration of IT companies. The move aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion on one of Bengaluru’s busiest stretches. Rao issued the directions after a joint inspection on Tuesday with officials from B-SMILE, Metro Rail, and the East and South zones of the BBMP, as part of a comprehensive development plan for the road from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram.

800-Metre Flyover Proposed Using Modern Technology

The Commissioner stated that the additional flyover at Iblur Junction would help ease traffic bottlenecks and improve commuting conditions. He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive project plan for the proposed 800-metre-long flyover, detailing the estimated cost, construction model, and the time required for completion. He also emphasised the use of modern construction technology to ensure the flyover is completed within a short timeframe.

Integrated Development and Flood Prevention Measures

As part of the broader ORR development plan, Rao instructed officials to coordinate with the South Zone BBMP and the Metro department to construct an elevated pedestrian walkway at Silk Board Junction. He also stressed the need to take precautionary measures to prevent flooding during the monsoon, ensuring smoother traffic movement and improved pedestrian safety along the corridor.

Inspection Of Roads Under Metro Stations Ordered

Noting that roads beneath Metro stations on the Outer Ring Road are uneven at several locations, the Commissioner directed officials to inspect all such stretches and immediately rectify the issues wherever found. He further instructed BBMP and traffic police officials to conduct a joint inspection of the ORR and submit a list of locations where pedestrian flyovers are required, along with details of their design and the estimated costs.

Land Acquisition To Be Fast-Tracked At Hoodi Circle

In addition, Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process near Hoodi Circle to facilitate the early commencement of flyover construction works. He reiterated the importance of timely execution of infrastructure projects to improve traffic flow and support Bengaluru’s growing urban and IT ecosystem.