Bengaluru’s old IOC Junction flyover in Banaswadi will be demolished for a new ₹436 crore rotary flyover project, likely causing major traffic jams on Old Madras Road, Kammanahalli, and nearby areas.

Bengaluru: Get ready for some major traffic headaches in Banaswadi. The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SLIL) has decided to demolish the old flyover at the IOC junction. The plan is to build a new circular flyover to finally tackle the crazy traffic in the area.

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A Modern Flyover Worth ₹436 Crore

The old flyover, which was built by the Railway department way back in 2001-02, is coming down. In its place, a brand new, state-of-the-art elevated rotary flyover will be constructed for a whopping ₹436 crore.

For anyone travelling from Old Madras Road towards Baiyappanahalli's Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Kammanahalli, or Dodda Banaswadi, the IOC junction flyover is a crucial link. But the problem is that it's too narrow, leading to constant traffic jams. This new rotary flyover is being built to solve exactly this issue.

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Once it's ready, vehicles coming from Banaswadi, Kammanahalli, and Baiyappanahalli sides can travel smoothly without any signals. The project also includes a new 1.5 km long flyover starting from Maruti Seva Nagar road.

Traffic Jams Likely

The demolition work is set to begin soon, and it's going to cause massive traffic disruptions in the area. Commuters using roads around Dodda Banaswadi Road, Baiyappanahalli Main Road, Kammanahalli Road, and Old Madras Road are likely to face the worst of it. B-SLIL has said that they will announce detailed alternative routes for traffic before the work starts.

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