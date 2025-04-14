user
Delhi University college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to combat heat, sparks debate (WATCH)

The video of cow dung being applied to classroom walls was reportedly shared in a WhatsApp group of teachers by the college principal herself.

Published: Apr 14, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

In a bizarre incident, a video showing the principal of Delhi University's Laxmibai College coating classroom walls with cow dung has gone viral, sparking debate online.

 

Pratyush Vatsala, the college principal, took it upon herself to coat the walls of a classroom in Block C with cow dung to beat the heat - an age-old rural practice believed to regulate indoor temperatures naturally.

The move, intended to spotlight eco-friendly solutions amidst crumbling infrastructure, captured in a video, was shared by Vatsala in the college’s internal teachers' WhatsApp group. And it soon went viral, igniting a storm of reactions online.

In the video, Vatsala can be seen smearing the walls with cow dung, joined by other college staff. The initiative, according to faculty members, was aimed at making classrooms more bearable during the punishing summer months - especially in Block C, one of the campus’s oldest and most poorly ventilated buildings located just above the canteen.

However, frustrated students and staff have called out the dilapidated conditions - overcrowded rooms, lack of cross-ventilation, sluggish ceiling fans, and near-unusable washrooms.

"Some rooms are definitely hot, but no one asked for cow dung,” a student said, adding, “We just need proper fans - or coolers, at least.”

Vatsala told Times of India (TOI), “It’s part of a research proposal by faculty.”

Even Union minister Nitin Gadkari previously launched a paint made from cow dung, calling it eco-friendly and non-toxic. Yet experts agree that such materials have little relevance in cement-heavy urban architecture.

