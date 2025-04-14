user
Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 300 kg narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore in major high-seas operation

Indian Coast Guard undertook an intelligence based anti-narcotics operation at sea jointly with the Gujarat ATS. More than 300 kg of narcotics worth approx Rs 1800 crore has been seized.

Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

In an overnight operation on 12-13 April 25, Indian Coast Guard undertook an intelligence based anti-narcotics operation at sea jointly with the Gujarat ATS. More than 300 kg of narcotics worth approx Rs 1800 crore has been seized. The seized drugs suspected to be methamphetamine.

"The operation was a perfect example of inter-agency coordination wherein based on a corroborated input from Gujarat ATS, an ICG ship from the Coast Guard Region (West), which was on multi-mission deployment off North Maharashtra/ South Gujarat area, diverted and intercepted an attempted transshipment in proximity of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) prior it could be undertaken, thus leading to the successful operation," the press release stated.

"Based on the credible Int input of ATS, the ICG ship identified a suspect boat despite pitch dark night. On realising the approaching ICG ship, the suspect boat dumped its narcotics consignment in sea before it started fleeing towards the IMBL," it added.

The alert ICG ship deployed its sea boat immediately for recovery of the jettisoned consignment whilst commencing a hot chase of the suspect boat.

Also read: 'His wallet is full, extradition not easy': What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH)

The proximity of IMBL and the initial separation between the ICG ship and the boat at the time of its detection helped the perpetrator to evade interception before it crossed over the IMBL within a short time. The cross over resulted in termination of the hot chase and precluded the ICG ship to apprehend the suspect boat. Meanwhile the ICG team in sea-boat, after thorough search in the tough night conditions, recovered the sizeable amount narcotics that was dumped into sea.

The seized narcotics has been brought to Porbandar by the ICG ship for further investigations. 

(This is a press release-based story)

Also read: Delhi University college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to combat heat, sparks debate (WATCH)

