A Bengaluru techie was reunited with his lost backpack at the airport within minutes, thanks to alert airport staff and a UPI transaction trail. He praised the city, saying, "Love how this tech city solves everything."

Bengaluru: In a remarkable demonstration of efficiency and technology, a Bengaluru techie was reunited with his forgotten backpack within minutes at Kempegowda International Airport, thanks to the swift action of airport staff and a digital payment trail. Jaskaran Singh, the traveller, had accidentally left his bag on a BMTC shuttle bus en route to the airport. Realising the mistake just before check-in, he was unsure how to retrieve his belongings quickly. However, the prompt response of the airport personnel ensured that his backpack was returned almost immediately, highlighting the seamless use of technology in the city.

Backpack Left on Airport Shuttle Bus

Jaskaran Singh had boarded a BMTC KIA shuttle bus to Kempegowda International Airport and inadvertently left his backpack behind. As he approached the check-in counter, he noticed his oversight. With the flight clock ticking, there was little time to waste.

Airport Staff Trace Backpack Using UPI Transaction

Thanks to a combination of vigilance and digital tools, airport staff were able to trace the bus using Jaskaran’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transaction. The digital payment record helped identify the specific shuttle, allowing staff to locate and return the backpack swiftly. The incident is a testament to how digital infrastructure and attentive personnel can efficiently resolve potential travel mishaps.

Experience Shared on X (Formerly Twitter)

Jaskaran shared his experience on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which allows users to post short updates called “tweets” and interact with others. He wrote:

How Did Social Media React?

Several users shared their reactions praising the quick action and efficiency of the airport staff.

One user commented: “These are the people who make BLR a better place.”

Another user said: “Hats off to the staff.”

A third user remarked: “Bangalore is just perfect in these things.”

Another added: “Bangalore and Karnataka people are some of the most loving, affectionate, and caring people. The climate and people make Karnataka and Bangalore stand out. Kudos to Ravi for the wonderful gesture.”

One more noted: “In a world of cribbers complaining about BLR every day about traffic and other issues, it’s so nice to see someone praising the city for its goodness.”

