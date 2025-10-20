A nostalgic 1990s video of Bengaluru's Infosys canteen goes viral, showing employees enjoying work life without phones and AI pressures. Former employees recall long hours, teamwork, and the early IT boom that shaped India’s tech leaders.

Bengaluru: A nostalgic video from the 1990s showing employees at the Infosys canteen in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media this week, capturing the imagination of netizens and former employees alike. The short clip, shared on X, has garnered over 4 million views, sparking a wave of reminiscence about the early days of India's IT boom. The footage shows clean-shaven, fit employees laughing and enjoying genuine interactions in the canteen, with no mobile phones glued to their hands or the modern pressures of AI-driven workloads.

Many viewers commented that almost everyone seen in the video “is probably a multi-millionaire and settled abroad today,” reflecting the meteoric rise of the IT sector and the opportunities that existed in its nascent days. The video not only evokes nostalgia but also serves as a testament to the dedication, hard work, and camaraderie of employees who were part of the Infosys journey during the 1990s.

Posts From Former Employees Highlight the Work Culture

A former employee, Mohan K, shared the clip, describing what work life was like back then. He recalled the “Powered by Intellect, Driven by Values” era and how colleagues were fondly called VIPs – Vested in Peace. Many from that era continue to lead grounded lives, supported by their vested ESOPs, while some went on to become global tech leaders or CXOs.

Another post by Param Arunachalam, who also worked at Infosys during the 1990s, painted a vivid picture of the work culture. He noted that employees slogged long hours, often working 15-hour days, with some spending over 50 hours a week at the office. He stressed that the 90-second videos of the canteen did not capture the full intensity of the work. Yet, he concluded that it was “a great time to work,” largely because employees came from humble backgrounds and had more opportunities in the nascent IT industry. Param also recalled his first onsite trip before completing his first year and shared anecdotes about the first batch of employees at Infosys Mangalore being featured in a recruitment ad in Udayavani shortly after joining.

In another video from the 1990s, employees are seen boarding Ashok Leyland buses, while a bullock cart passes by, offering a glimpse of Bengaluru’s streets back then. The post also reflects on how many of those employees likely went on to become leaders in the global tech sector or continued their successful careers at Infosys.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The viral clip has drawn a variety of reactions from netizens:

One user commented: "Right. That’s true picture of sick media (aka social media). They trip at every video. 90’s have worked really, really hard in IT sectors to bring this country here. As much as steel and iron and power did in the 70s–80s."

Another said: "Exactly. This point is the truth, there were much more chances of going onsite earlier than today, hence the chance of being rich (not sure about multi-millionaire or something) was much more. Isn't easy today with inflation rising 7% each year since then & salaries not keeping up."

One more user said: "Those who graduated with professional degrees in the mid-90s did very well, even in India. Thanks to Manmohan Singh. He made dreams happen."

Another commented: "So much class! They look relaxed. Everyone looks fit & sober too. No phone in hands either. Golden days when every upper-middle-class had some hope."

These reactions highlight the sense of nostalgia and admiration for the work ethic and opportunities that defined the 1990s IT era in India. Many viewers pointed out that the environment allowed for significant career growth, and the camaraderie among employees made the workplace enjoyable despite long hours.

A Nostalgic Glimpse Into the Infosys Era

The viral video serves as a reminder of a simpler time in Bengaluru’s tech industry, where employees worked hard, socialised genuinely, and built the foundations of what has now become one of India’s most successful IT companies. While times have changed with the advent of technology, social media, and globalisation, these glimpses from the past continue to resonate, reminding current and former employees of the journey and culture that shaped Infosys.