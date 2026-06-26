A luxury SUV reportedly carrying Kannada actor Darshan's son, Vineesh, was involved in an accident after hitting a two-wheeler in Bengaluru's RR Nagar. The biker sustained minor injuries, while a video of the incident went viral. No police complaint has been filed so far.

Fresh controversy appears to have emerged for Kannada actor Darshan's family after a luxury SUV reportedly carrying his son, Vineesh, was involved in a road accident in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar). The vehicle allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind, leaving the rider with minor injuries. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

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Car Carrying Darshan's Son Vineesh Hits a Bike

The accident occurred on a road in RR Nagar when a Ford Endeavour SUV reportedly struck a two-wheeler from behind with considerable force. The impact caused the rider to fall onto the road, resulting in minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the accident was caused by speeding and reckless driving. However, it has not been confirmed whether Vineesh was driving the vehicle or whether someone else was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Heated Argument With the Public

Following the accident, the injured biker and several local residents surrounded the SUV and confronted its occupants. The situation soon escalated into a heated argument, with both sides engaging in a verbal altercation on the road.

A video of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media. According to officials, no police complaint had been filed in connection with the incident at the time of writing.