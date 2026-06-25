The Siddaramaiah-led government has begun preparations to deal with a possible drought situation in the state, anticipated due to global climate change and the effects of ‘Super El Niño’.

Minister G Parameshwar, who chaired an important meeting with senior officials at Vidhana Soudha in this regard, issued strict instructions to take precautionary measures to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced under any circumstances.

Officials have been directed to remain alert and implement necessary preventive steps to effectively manage any potential drought-related challenges.