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Karnataka: ‘Super El Niño’ Threat Expected, DyCM G Parameshwara Directs Officials to Tackle Possible Drought Situation
Karnataka government has begun preparations to tackle a possible drought situation due to the impact of ‘Super El Niño’. DyCM G Parameshwara directed officials to ensure drinking water supply, monitor reservoirs, and take precautionary measures.
Karnataka Government Begins Preparations To Tackle Possible Drought
The Siddaramaiah-led government has begun preparations to deal with a possible drought situation in the state, anticipated due to global climate change and the effects of ‘Super El Niño’.
Minister G Parameshwar, who chaired an important meeting with senior officials at Vidhana Soudha in this regard, issued strict instructions to take precautionary measures to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced under any circumstances.
Officials have been directed to remain alert and implement necessary preventive steps to effectively manage any potential drought-related challenges.
Highlights Of the Meeting On Drought Preparedness
A detailed discussion was held in the meeting on disaster management regarding the potential drinking water shortage due to inadequate rainfall, availability of fodder for cattle, and management of agricultural activities.
“There is a possibility of a drought situation in the state as a result of Super El Niño. All departments should work in coordination to address this,” said Minister G Parameshwara.
Drinking Water Identified as a Top Priority
Drinking water is already a concern in 122 taluks of the state, with 139 villages currently being supplied water through tankers. To address the issue, 789 private borewells have been hired, and water is being supplied to 669 villages through them.
The minister has warned that there should be no delay in granting permissions for drilling new tube wells to ensure adequate drinking water supply.
Important Orders Issued To Officials
District Collectors and Gram Panchayat Chief Executive Officers have been instructed to immediately prepare district-wise action plans focusing on drinking water, fodder availability, and water conservation.
The water levels of reservoirs and groundwater conditions must be continuously monitored.
Coordination should be ensured with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to expedite approvals for drinking water projects and related permissions.
Special attention should be given to the establishment and distribution of fodder banks to ensure there is no shortage of fodder for cattle.
Officials Brief Minister On Preparedness Measures
Senior officials present at the meeting informed the Minister about the steps taken so far.
Minister G Parameshwara said that the administrative machinery must remain constantly vigilant, as heat conditions and demand for water are expected to increase in the coming days.
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