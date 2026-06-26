A father in Karnataka's Gadag district was fined after a viral photo showed him carrying his young child inside a motorcycle's side luggage compartment. Police traced him through the bike's registration number and warned him against repeating the dangerous act.

A parent's foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of their child. Most parents go to extraordinary lengths to protect their children from harm. However, a shocking incident from Karnataka's Gadag district has sparked widespread outrage after a father was caught transporting his young child in the side luggage compartment of a motorcycle instead of carrying the child safely. The disturbing act, captured by passers-by, quickly went viral on social media and prompted immediate police action.

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What Exactly Happened?

The incident occurred when the man was riding his motorcycle from Tippu Circle towards the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office in Gadag city. Instead of carrying the child safely, he had crammed the youngster into the motorcycle's side luggage compartment, with only the child's head visible outside.

The shocking sight left motorists and pedestrians stunned. Several bystanders photographed the incident and shared the images on social media, where they quickly went viral and drew widespread criticism.

Viral Photo Prompts Police Action

After the photographs went viral, the Gadag police took suo motu cognisance of the incident. Using the motorcycle's registration number visible in the images, officers traced the rider and summoned him for questioning.

During the inquiry, the father reportedly attempted to justify his actions, claiming that he had transported the child in the luggage compartment while returning from the market. However, the police strongly reprimanded him for endangering the child's life through such reckless behaviour.

Heavy Fine and Stern Warning

The police imposed a hefty fine on the father for violating traffic and safety regulations. They also issued a stern warning, cautioning him against repeating such a dangerous act in the future.

The incident has triggered widespread public outrage, with many pointing out that even a minor accident or a sudden application of the brakes could have resulted in a tragic outcome. Besides violating the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the act is also being viewed as a serious breach of child safety and parental responsibility.