A stray dog named Rocky was tragically run over by a car in Bengaluru’s Sanjay Nagar on Feb 11. An FIR has been filed against the negligent Toyota Innova driver. Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage, and public outrage is mounting.

A heart-wrenching incident occurred on February 11 in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru, where a stray dog named Rocky, also known as Kariya, lost its life after being run over by a car. The incident, which has sparked outrage among animal lovers and local residents, prompted Jeevika Gowda, a concerned citizen, to file a formal complaint with the Sanjay Nagar traffic police. Authorities have since registered an FIR against the vehicle’s driver and launched an investigation to identify the accused.

Driver Allegedly Negligent, Made No Effort to Save Dog

According to the complaint, the driver of a Toyota Innova was allegedly driving negligently when the dog was run over around 1 pm. Jeevika Gowda stated that the driver made no attempt to rescue Rocky and left the scene immediately. The complainant has urged strict legal action against the driver for negligence and inhumane behaviour.

Investigation Underway at Sanjay Nagar Traffic Police Station

The Sanjay Nagar traffic police have registered a case based on the complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver. Officials have stated that further legal action will follow upon completion of the investigation. The incident has drawn widespread public attention, with calls for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws and preventive measures to curb cruelty against animals in the city.