Bengaluru records over 20,000 stray dog attacks annually, with more than 1 lakh incidents in five years. Despite spending crores on control measures, BBMP faces criticism for feeding programs while compensation to victims remains low.

Bengaluru: The stray dog menace in Bengaluru has reached alarming levels, with BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials now preparing to distribute biryani to street dogs. The situation has made it increasingly difficult for the elderly, women, and children to safely walk through the city. Over 20,000 people fall victim to stray dog attacks each year.

Stray Dogs Terrorize Two-Wheeler Riders at Night

An atmosphere of fear grips many neighbourhoods, particularly at night, when stray dogs chase two-wheeler riders. According to estimates, more than one lakh people have been attacked by stray dogs in the last five years.

Feeding Dogs Instead of Controlling Them

Despite the scale of the problem, BBMP officials, certain NGOs, and individuals influenced by North Indian practices are feeding meat to stray dogs. This act, intended as kindness, is instead being viewed by many as enabling the threat, sparking widespread outrage.

Public Spaces No Longer Safe

Citizens are finding it increasingly difficult to walk freely in public spaces such as roads, parks, and playgrounds. Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists are being attacked and, in some cases, injured or even killed. Nevertheless, BBMP officials continue to justify their plans to feed the dogs chicken and rice—highlighting bureaucratic apathy.

Over 1 Lakh Attacked in Five Years

From 2020–21 to September 2024–25, a staggering 1.01 lakh stray dog attack cases were reported within BBMP limits. In just the first half of 2025 alone, 13,831 incidents were registered, with the highest number of attacks recorded in the East and West zones of BBMP.

Crores Spent, But No Results

The city is currently home to 2.79 lakh stray dogs. BBMP spends Rs 9 crore annually on sterilisation and Rs 5.18 crore on anti-rabies vaccinations. Despite this significant expenditure, the stray dog population has not declined. Instead, BBMP is now also allocating resources to feed these dogs meat.

More Focus on Feeding Than on Compensation?

Although the High Court has directed BBMP to compensate victims of dog bites, awareness about this remains minimal. In the past two years, over 40,000 people have been attacked, yet only 20 have received compensation.

Compensation Details for Dog Bite Victims

According to BBMP’s guidelines:

Rs 2,000 per wound for scratches

Rs 3,000 per wound for deep injuries

Rs 10,000 plus medical expenses for multiple wounds

In case of death due to a dog attack:

Rs 50,000 for children

Rs 1 lakh for adults

While BBMP follows Supreme Court directives to feed stray dogs, critics argue that it pays far less attention to compensating those harmed by these very animals.