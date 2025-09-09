Nepal Gen Z protests: Protesters in Nepal set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung on Tuesday, as the nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day.

Protesters in Nepal set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur on Tuesday morning, as the nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day, The Himalayan Times reported.



According to police, demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson.

There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control, The Himalayan Times reported.



Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported at the minister's residence, but the attack underscores the growing unrest.

India monitoring developments in Nepal

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that India is monitoring the developments in Nepal closely and mourned the loss of lives in the protests. The MEA appealed for restraint and resolving of issues through dialogue.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA statement read.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities."

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari on Tuesday resigned from his post, condemning the government's crackdown that led to the deaths of 19 people during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal a day ago, as per local media reports.

Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post.

His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests on Monday.

