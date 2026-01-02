The Bangalore Development Authority has finalised a 46-acre site in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout for Bengaluru’s Skydeck project. Located near the Challaghatta metro station, the 250-metre tower is expected to become a major tourist attraction.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finalised the location for its ambitious Skydeck project, which is set to feature Bengaluru’s tallest tower and emerge as a major city landmark. After evaluating multiple sites, the authority has identified a 46-acre parcel of land in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, near the Major Arterial Road (MAR). Officials said the site’s proximity to the Challaghatta metro station played a key role in the decision, as it significantly enhances accessibility for visitors.

“Another advantage is that this location is close to the Challaghatta metro station, which improves accessibility,” a senior BDA official said. On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inspected the proposed site along with senior officials.

Earlier Sites Dropped Due to Land Issues

Earlier, the government had examined the feasibility of more than 10 locations for the Skydeck, including a site near NICE Road. However, the proposal was dropped due to land acquisition hurdles. Shivakumar said objections raised by the NICE Road authorities ultimately stalled the plan.

‘NICE Is Not Bigger Than the Government’: DK Shivakumar

“We had decided to acquire some KIADB land near NICE, but they objected. They think they are bigger than the government. I know how to teach them a lesson. Now, we have finalised the BDA land and will proceed with the project,” he said.

Skydeck to Be Major Tourist Attraction

The proposed Skydeck, planned as a 250-metre-tall tower, is expected to offer a panoramic view of Bengaluru’s skyline and emerge as a major tourist attraction. The project is estimated to cost around ₹500 crore and is likely to boost the city’s tourism and urban infrastructure profile.