Caught on CCTV: Six-Year-Old Girl Mauled by Stray Dog Pack in Karnataka
A six-year-old girl was seriously injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked her on a street in Karnataka. CCTV footage shows multiple dogs surrounding and mauling the child before bystanders rescued her. She suffered a severe eye injury and wounds.
Child attacked while walking past dogs
A six-year-old girl named Anvita was seriously injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked her on a street in Karnataka.
🚨KARNATAKA | 6-year-old girl Anvita attacked by pack of stray dogs – CCTV shows dogs surrounding her on ground, she gets severe eye injury, plus injuries to her hand, legs, and back. pic.twitter.com/bNnUc81I7f
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) February 19, 2026
The shocking incident was captured on CCTV and later circulated widely online.
Girl attacked near a shop
The video shows the child walking out of a shop-like place and nervously passing a dog standing nearby.
As she moves past, one dog suddenly attacks her. Another dog from across the road runs towards her. Within seconds, several more dogs join in.
At least 7 dogs attack the child
The footage shows at least seven to eight stray dogs surrounding and mauling the child on the ground.
Rescued after few moments
The video shows the girl struggling as the dogs bite and pull at her. A woman nearby is seen trying to shoo the animals away. Soon after, two men rush to the spot and rescue the child. They pick her up and carry her away as the dogs scatter.
The quick response by bystanders is believed to have prevented even more serious injuries.
Severe injuries and hospital treatment
The child suffered a serious injury to her eye along with wounds on her hand, legs and back. She was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors treated multiple bite injuries and as her condition was closely monitored.
Her parents were deeply distressed after the incident. The mother was seen caring for the injured child at the hospital as family members waited anxiously for updates on her recovery.
Public reaction and safety concerns
The viral video has triggered strong reactions online. Many viewers criticised the slow response seen in the footage, while others expressed anger over the growing stray dog problem in urban areas. Some social media users said such attacks are not rare and pointed to safety concerns faced by children on streets.
Others demanded stricter action by civic authorities to prevent similar incidents. The debate has again highlighted concerns about public safety, stray animal management and responsibility in residential areas.
Wider issue of stray dog attacks
Animal attacks in busy neighbourhoods remain a serious concern in several Indian cities. Experts say children are especially vulnerable because they cannot defend themselves or escape quickly. Safety measures, regular monitoring and humane animal control programmes are often suggested as long-term solutions.
Local authorities are expected to review the circumstances of the incident and examine safety measures in the area. Residents say they hope stronger steps will be taken to prevent such frightening attacks in the future.
