Bengaluru to get South Asia's tallest skydeck worth Rs 500 crore: Report

The Rs 500-crore project aims to become a tourist attraction with a shopping area, sky lobby, panoramic view of the city, theatre, exhibition hall, VIP area and others. If the skydeck project is implemented, it will be the highest viewing tower in the country.

Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the ambitious project of the Bengaluru Skydeck, set to be South Asia's tallest structure, at a staggering cost of Rs 500 crores. The infrastructure of the city will be greatly enhanced by this project, which will also offer a comprehensive perspective of the Indian IT hub. The tower will rise to a height of about 250 meters. Something that is 250 meters tall would be more than three times taller than the Qutub Minar landmark in Delhi, which is 73 meters tall.

CNTC Presidential Tower, believed to be Bengaluru's tallest building, has an estimated height of over 160 meters. "Karnataka has authorised the highest Skydeck in South Asia. At a cost of Rs 500 crore, the Skydeck would be constructed in the city and will provide a 360-degree panorama of India's technological hub," according to HK Patil, the minister of law and legislative affairs for Karnataka.

The Skydeck, which is planned to be constructed on the NICE Road in the suburbs of Bengaluru, would provide top-notch tourist amenities and be connected to the metro train to minimise any difficulties for visitors travelling there. Apart from a lavish shopping complex, other facilities included inside the Sky Deck have not been confirmed as of now.

What were the 2 obstacles?

Two significant obstacles stood in the way of the government's original plan to construct the Skydeck in the centre of Bengaluru. First, it was challenging to locate 25 acres of land in the centre of the city, and second, the Defence Ministry has enterprises spread around Bengaluru, which is why they objected to the tower's height. A very tall tower right in the midst of the city may have been dangerous for both military and civilian airports. As a result, approval has been granted for the Skydeck project outside of Bengaluru.

Latest Videos