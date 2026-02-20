A Dalit youth was assaulted in Chikkamagaluru for talking to a Muslim acquaintance. Three accused have been arrested, while police search for five others. Authorities assure strict action against moral policing and caste-based violence in Karnataka.

In a disturbing incident on Thursday, a Dalit youth was assaulted by a group of Muslim youths for no reason other than standing and talking with a minor Muslim girl he knew. The incident, which occurred at Santhe Maidan around 2:30 pm, has prompted swift police action. Three of the accused have been arrested, while the police are actively searching for the remaining five individuals involved.

Arrests Made, Police Hunt Continues

The arrested accused have been identified as city residents Nayaz, Tabreez, and Haneef. Chikkamagaluru city police are investigating and pursuing the remaining five youths involved in the assault.

Attack Over Minor Interaction

According to police reports, the minor Muslim girl had just finished college and was standing and talking with the Dalit boy she knew at Santhe Maidan. A group of eight Muslim youths noticed the interaction, approached the pair, and began questioning them. The altercation escalated into a physical assault.

The girl left the scene in fear, but the Dalit boy was subjected to moral policing, with the youths asking, “Why are you with the girl?” before assaulting him.

Case Registered Under Atrocities Act

A case has been registered at the Chikkamagaluru city police station against the eight individuals. Charges include rioting, brawling, and offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The families of both the Dalit boy and the Muslim girl are acquainted, and the two youths are friends.

District Police Take Notice

Upon learning of the incident, District Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama visited the Chikkamagaluru city police station for details. He assured that moral policing will not be tolerated in the city.