Dry Weather Persists Across Karnataka
Karnataka has been experiencing a spell of dry weather for several days, and the Meteorological Department has confirmed that this trend is set to continue.
The current conditions are expected to persist in most parts of the state, affecting the coastal, northern, and southern interior regions.
Citizens are advised to stay aware of the ongoing dry spell, especially as it may last for a few more days.
Southern Interior Districts Affected
The southern interior districts are expected to continue experiencing dry weather today.
These include Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Bellary, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Vijayanagar.
Daytime temperatures in these areas remain moderate, while nights continue to be cool, making the conditions generally comfortable despite the lack of rainfall.
Northern Interior Districts Continue Dry Spell
Several northern interior districts have been under dry weather conditions for the past several days, and no relief is expected today.
Belgaum, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Bellary, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayanagar will continue to experience dry conditions.
Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 15.0°C, reflecting the cooler nights amid dry conditions.
Coastal Karnataka Also Dry
Coastal districts are not exempt from the dry spell. Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts are expected to experience dry weather today, with clear skies dominating much of the day.
Residents in these areas should prepare for sunny conditions and remain cautious about water conservation as the dry weather continues.
