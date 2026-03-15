In a shocking Bengaluru incident, a man named Prakash allegedly attacked his mother, Lakshmi, with a walking stick over a long-standing property dispute. She is in critical condition, while police have arrested Prakash and are investigating the case.

In a disturbing incident that underscores how bitter property disputes can tear families apart, Bengaluru police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking his own mother during a heated argument over family property. The shocking assault reportedly took place on 12 March but has only recently come to light after a police complaint was filed. The accused, identified as Prakash, allegedly struck his elderly mother with a walking stick during a violent confrontation inside their home.

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The Eldest Son’s Cruelty

The victim, Lakshmi, an elderly woman, has three sons. Her husband and second son have already passed away. For several years, the family has been embroiled in a bitter dispute over property between the eldest son, Prakash, and the youngest son, Ramesh.

According to reports, the dispute has been pending in court since 2016. Investigators say Prakash had been determined to gain control of the property, leading to frequent tensions within the family.

Attack With a Walking Stick

On 12 March, the long-standing conflict reportedly escalated into violence. Prakash allegedly entered the house and began arguing aggressively with his younger brother, Ramesh. During the confrontation, he is said to have smashed household items, creating a chaotic scene.

When Lakshmi attempted to intervene and calm the situation, Prakash allegedly turned his anger towards her. In a shocking act of violence, he reportedly struck her on the head with a walking stick. Lakshmi collapsed immediately and began bleeding heavily.

Mother Fighting for Her Life

Witnessing the attack, Ramesh rushed to his mother’s aid and was horrified to see her lying in a pool of blood. He immediately took her to Jayanagar General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Doctors treating Lakshmi confirmed that she had suffered a severe head injury and remains in critical condition. She is currently under intensive medical care and fighting for her life.

FIR Filed, Prakash Arrested

Following the incident, Ramesh filed a complaint at the Tilaknagar Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a search for Prakash, who had reportedly gone into hiding after the attack.

Authorities later located and arrested him. He is currently being questioned by investigators, and further enquiries into the incident are ongoing.