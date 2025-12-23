A video showing shoes stolen from multiple homes in a KR Puram apartment in Bengaluru has gone viral, raising concerns about apartment security. Residents and social media users highlight recurring thefts and the need for better surveillance.

A video shared on Reddit showing shoes being stolen from multiple homes in an apartment complex near KR Puram has triggered concern among residents and sparked a wider conversation about petty thefts in Bengaluru neighbourhoods. Although the exact date and time of the incident are not known, the footage has drawn attention to recurring security lapses in residential buildings, particularly during early morning hours.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to information shared online, footwear kept outside homes within the apartment complex was stolen, with multiple residents reportedly affected. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows an unidentified individual allegedly moving through the premises and picking up shoes placed outside apartment doors.

Theft Reported At Apartment Complex Near KR Puram

The incident is believed to have taken place somewhere near KR Puram in east Bengaluru. While no official police complaint has been confirmed so far, the video has raised alarms among residents of similar housing complexes, many of whom routinely leave footwear outside their doors due to space constraints.

Residents expressed concern that such thefts often go unnoticed or unreported, potentially encouraging repeat offences in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Social Media Users Share Similar Experiences

The Reddit post prompted several users to share their own experiences of footwear theft, highlighting how common such incidents have become across the city.

One user commented: “That’s how I lost my newly washed crocs when I kept outside house my house to dry.”

Another user wrote: “i nearly lost 23k worth of shoes back in 2023, he came early morning. There were total of 15 flats.”

A third user added: “You will find those stolen sandals and shoes in Sunday bazzar”.

Growing Concerns Over Apartment Security

The incident has reignited discussions around apartment security and the need for improved surveillance measures, such as CCTV coverage, regular security patrols and controlled access points. Many residents online suggested avoiding leaving valuables, including footwear, outside their homes and urged housing associations to strengthen security protocols.

While the identity of the suspect and details of the theft remain unclear, the viral video has served as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and collective responsibility in safeguarding residential spaces.