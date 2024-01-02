Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru police arrest gang of three Involved in theft of millions worth of NIKE shoes, clothes

    Police in Bengaluru's outskirts apprehended three individuals from Assam involved in a sophisticated theft ring targeting Nike's high-end shoes. Leveraging their warehouse employment, they stole 1558 shoes worth crores by deviating from the delivery route. Saleh Ahmed, a warehouse worker, played a key role in diverting the goods for sale. The authorities are pursuing four more suspects as investigations continue.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    An influential crackdown on a gang involved in a high-scale theft operation targeting branded shoes has been unveiled in Bengaluru’s outskirts, Anekal taluk area. The police have apprehended three individuals from Assam in connection with the crime that involved the pilfering of navy shoes valued at crores from the Nike company.

    The arrested individuals—Subhan Pasha (30), Mansar Ali (26), and Shahidul Rehman (26)—originating from Assam were part of a ring that specialized in stealing high-end shoes and clothing. Investigations revealed their prior employment in warehouses of well-established companies, leveraging their knowledge to execute meticulously planned thefts.

    Bengaluru welcomes 2024 with revelry, over 10 mobile thefts reported at MG Road, Brigade Road

    The modus operandi involved Saleh Ahmed, who recently began working at a Nike shoe warehouse near Shettihalli in Anekal. In an audacious move, the gang managed to steal a staggering 1558 shoes from the Nike company, swiftly loading them onto a canter lorry destined for Myntra Godown on Anugondanahalli Soukhya Road.

    Bengaluru police nab Chittoor gang involved in PG laptop thefts

    However, the planned route was deviated as the driver, Saleh Ahmed Lashkar, executed a pre-planned scheme. Instead of delivering the shoes to their intended destination, he unloaded the merchandise at an undisclosed location, facilitating the sale of the stolen goods.

    The empty vehicle was later discovered abandoned near Tarabanahalli near Chikkajala, leading the authorities to launch a thorough investigation. Utilizing GPRS tracking, the police located the vehicle, prompting the filing of a complaint at Attibele Police Station. Following meticulous efforts, the police managed to apprehend three of the culprits while the search for the remaining four was ongoing.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 2:41 PM IST
