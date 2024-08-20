Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man claims forced gender change, blackmail from Mangalmukhi gang

    A Bengaluru man has accused a gang of Mangalmukhis of forcibly changing his gender, subjecting him to abuse, and coercing him into begging. His complaint details illegal gender reassignment, blackmail, and violence. The police are investigating the case.

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    A Bengaluru man has filed a complaint against a gang of Mangalmukhis, accusing them of forcibly changing his gender. The victim, Kaseepa alias Mohammad Abubakar, alleges that the group injected him with substances to alter his gender, subjected him to physical and mental abuse, and coerced him into begging.

    The complaint, now filed at Pulikeshi Nagar police station, names five individuals—Chitra, Preeti, Kajal, Ashwini, and Mugili. According to Abubakar, the accused not only forced him to undergo illegal gender reassignment but also took obscene photos of him to use as blackmail.

    The shocking details reveal that Abubkar was pressured into begging, with threats that he could earn more if he presented himself as a woman. The accused allegedly forced him into this exploitative situation by using physical violence and psychological torment.

    Abubakar further stated that when he refused to comply with their demands, the accused broke into his home, physically assaulted him, and vandalized his belongings. The complaint describes a harrowing experience of being trapped in a cycle of abuse, with little hope of escape.

    A summary of the complaint:

    Three years ago, I got a job at a tea shop called Barkat near Ambedkar College. At that time, Chitra came to the shop and promised to help me find a good job with a better income if I agreed to go with her. When I refused, she and her associates threatened to kill my family by holding me at their house on Tannery Road, Bengaluru. I was forced to beg and work for three years. On July 12, 2024, at 8:30 pm, they coerced me into working under severe conditions. Chitra, Ashwini, Kajal, Preeti, and Mugila forcibly took a woman to me and, against my will, administered an injection after restraining me. I was then injured when I woke up and saw a cut near my private parts. I was kept at home until August 3rd, during which time they performed some kind of ritual and forced me into begging and working as a sex worker, threatening me with a fine of five lakhs. Eventually, I managed to escape and filed a complaint, requesting that legal action be taken against Chitra, Ashwini, Kajal, Preeti, and Mugila for their actions, including the forced injury and confinement.

    This case highlights the grave issues of illegal gender reassignment, exploitation, and violence faced by vulnerable individuals. The police are investigating the matter, and the victim is seeking justice against the accused. 

