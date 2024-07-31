Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Transgender woman stripped, assaulted and had chilli powder thrown on private parts in Vijayapura

    In Vijayapura, Karnataka, a transgender woman was brutally attacked by a group of seven or eight individuals near Lalita Mahal and Mishra Peda. The assailants stripped, kicked, and assaulted her in public, with the incident filmed by onlookers. The attackers claimed she was faking her identity while begging, sparking widespread outrage over the violence and intolerance.

    Karnataka: Transgender woman stripped assaulted and had chilli powder thrown on private parts in Vijayapura vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Vijayapura, a transgender woman was violently attacked and assaulted by a group of individuals, with the entire ordeal captured on video and spreading rapidly online.

    The attack occurred near the Lalita Mahal and Mishra Peda areas, where a young woman, reportedly begging for money, was confronted by a group of seven or eight transgender individuals. The assailants, displaying extreme cruelty, stripped her of her clothing and threw chilli powder on her private parts. They kicked her in the groin and assaulted her in public, while witnesses recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones instead of intervening.

    Karnataka: 17-year-old commits suicide over alleged harassment by transgender in Hunsur, case registered

    Eyewitnesses reported that the woman was initially harassed and chased away from Vijayapura Central Bus Station before being caught and beaten. Despite the violence and the public nature of the assault, the crowd mostly stood by and watched. The Transgenders further degraded the woman by lifting her saree and displaying their actions.

    Chennai: Transgender IT worker tied, stripped amid kidnapping suspicion; shocking video goes viral (WATCH)

    The attackers justified their brutality by accusing the woman of pretending to be a Mangalmukhi while begging for money. However, the exact motive behind the assault remains unclear, and it is uncertain whether the woman was indeed a Mangalmukhi or not.

    This appalling act of violence has drawn widespread condemnation and highlights a grave issue of intolerance and inhumanity.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru police arrest Hassan priest for raping woman claiming defect in horoscope vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest Hassan priest for raping woman claiming 'defect in horoscope'

    Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy denounces BJP padayatra, questions Pritam Gowda's inclusion

    Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy denounces BJP padayatra, questions Pritam Gowda's inclusion

    Karnataka Complaint filed against former MP Pratap Simha for allegedly threatening ACP Chandan vkp

    Karnataka: Complaint filed against former MP Pratap Simha for allegedly threatening ACP Chandan

    Karnataka IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for forty eight hours vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 48 hours

    Commuters express frustration over Bengaluru metro Green line service disruption due to power failure vkp

    Commuters express frustration over Bengaluru metro’s Green line service disruption due to power failure

    Recent Stories

    Iran Khamenei vows revenge against Israel for Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination AJR

    BREAKING:Iran's Khamenei vows revenge against Israel for Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

    WHAT Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt 'guilty' RBA

    WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen beats reigning Asian champion Christie, storms into Round of 16 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen beats reigning Asian champion Christie, storms into Round of 16

    Rau IAS coaching FEE: Know cost of private libraries, tuition fees and more RBA

    Rau's IAS coaching FEE: Know cost of libraries, tuition fees and more

    Wayanad landslides: Amit Shah calls out Kerala for inaction during landslides, stresses India's leading early warning capabilities AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Shah claims warnings issued to Kerala on July 23, 24, and 25 before disaster (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon