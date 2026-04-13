A man in Avarehalli, Bengaluru, allegedly assaulted his neighbour's pet dog with a stick after it barked at his wife. The incident, captured on CCTV on April 11, shows the man repeatedly striking the chained animal. A police case has been filed against the suspect, who is now absconding, and the dog is recovering after receiving veterinary care.

A man allegedly assaulted a pet dog in Avarehalli in Bengaluru North after it barked at his wife. Angered by the dog's barking at his wife, the husband subsequently entered the dog owner's home and assaulted the animal. The event happened on the night of April 11 and was recorded on CCTV. The footage shows the guy abusing the chained dog with a stick, repeatedly striking it.

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Police have opened a case against the suspect, identified as Gopi, who is said to have absconded. They suspect he was drunk at the time. Police said Scooby, a six-year-old dog owned by businessman Anjanappa, barked at a woman from a neighbouring house in Avverahalli.

Enraged, Gopi allegedly barged into Anjanappa’s compound and attacked the dog. According to the complaint, the dog, which was chained near the gate, was thrashed with a wooden stick and passed out. The owner rushed it to a veterinary facility, where it was treated and is no longer in danger.

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The incident was filmed by CCTV cameras installed in the residence. A case has been filed at the Madanayakanahalli police station based on the video footage and complaint.