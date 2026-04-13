A Bengaluru-based father's viral Reddit post details his struggle with a demanding corporate schedule that causes him to miss his one-year-old son's developmental milestones. He contemplates quitting his stable job to start a business, sparking a wide-ranging online discussion about work-life balance, parenting, and career risks.

For one Bengaluru father, the workplace doesn't end when he signs off. It follows him into his house, into the limited hours he spends with his family, and into memories he wishes he could cling onto. Is a secure career worth it if it means missing your child's development one day at a time? This subject has been raised following a Reddit post by a Bengaluru-based employee who described how hard work hours are hurting his time with his one-year-old kid, sparking a broader conversation about job pressure and parenting. The post was shared with title, “Trying to quit corporate slavery for my son.”

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In his post, the employee recounted his everyday schedule, which runs from early morning to late at night. The lengthy hours, he claimed, had left him continuously fatigued. He remarked, "I'm honestly fatigued with the 11-to-11 business schedule. It is taking more from me than I ever anticipated. The hardest part isn't even the long hours; it's what I miss about home."

What bothers him the most is the time he cannot spend with his small kid. He described how the youngster would crawl towards him, seeking to be picked up or played with. However, job calls and other duties frequently get in the way. He said, "The look on his face stays with me… and it breaks my heart every single time."

Reflecting on these moments, he further added, “I don’t want to keep missing these moments. They’re not going to come back.” The scenario has prompted him to consider making a shift. He revealed that he has been working on a concept for a cricket card game, which he is truly enthused about.

Take A Look At Viral Reddit Post

At the same time, he is hesitant to take such a move. Leaving a solid career for something unpredictable is a difficult decision, especially when you have a family to support.

Social Media Reacts

The post soon gained traction, with many individuals expressing their personal experiences and perspectives. Some were intimately tied to his circumstances. One person said, "Bro, I'm trapped exactly like you. I am the lone breadwinner. I'm ready to quit and resume trading."

Others emphasised the hazards of quitting a solid employment. According to one user, "Startup will take more of your time than a stable job." Another wrote, “Baby will grow into a male in a few years. And don't imagine that after you start your business, you'll suddenly have more spare time.”

Some users advised him to think carefully and plan before making a decision. One comment read, “Did you discuss with your wife ? Is she fine to take a pay cut for your WLB ? What's your plan ? Teaching ? Business? Farming ? Have you researched them before ? What's your backup plan if that didn't work ? Look , everyone goes through what you are going through, but please look before you leap.” The user agreed with this point, saying it made sense.

Others also highlighted the current job market and suggested caution. One user wrote, “Given the current job market, I'd say don't quit if you want to be safe; try to manage timings here and there, but don't make a life-changing decision.”