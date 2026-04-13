A 24-year-old BCom graduate allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Attur Layout, Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru on April 9, leaving behind a chilling note that points to emotional turmoil and heartbreak.

A 24-year-old BCom graduate allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Attur Layout, Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru on April 9, leaving behind a chilling note that points to emotional turmoil and heartbreak. The deceased, identified as Abhishek, reportedly struggled with severe depression after what he described as betrayal by his lover. His death has triggered a police investigation, with authorities registering a case of abetment to suicide.

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According to police, Abhishek had been in a relationship with a woman for nearly six to seven years. In his final moments, he made video calls to her, informing her of his intention to end his life. He also sent her a message on WhatsApp.

In his death note, Abhishek mentioned that he was madly in love with the woman and she had suddenly broken up with him. He further apologised to his elder brother and friends for not giving them time.

A senior officer said the woman opposed the relationship for the last several months after her parents came to know about it and disapproved. As Abhishek continued to pursue her, allegedly forcing her to continue the relationship, her family approached police. A compromise was made at the station with a warning.

Despite the intervention, the relationship appears to have deteriorated further. Police said Abhishek wrote the death note in English and allegedly hanged himself from a window grill.

His family has since handed over chat records and video call details exchanged between Abhishek and the woman, which are now being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)