Bengaluru is witnessing a sudden rise in the number of people suffering from cold, cough and fever, with doctors attributing the surge to the seasonal influenza H3N2 variant. Health experts have advised residents, particularly those travelling in crowded areas, to wear N-95 masks and follow preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Seasonal Fever Cases Increase Across the City

Doctors said that while cold-related illnesses had shown a decline earlier, cases have risen again over the past week. The infection spreads primarily through respiratory droplets, coughing, sneezing and contact with contaminated surfaces. Medical professionals noted that the illness is seasonal in nature and, in most cases, resolves within a week.

Children, Elderly and High-Risk Groups More Affected

The illness is being reported more frequently among children, while senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses are experiencing more severe symptoms. Doctors have cautioned that these groups are at a higher risk of complications.

Patients with fever have been advised not to ignore symptoms or delay seeking medical attention. Doctors have also observed a noticeable rise in outpatient department (OPD) visits at both government and private hospitals across the city.

Higher Risk of Complications, Including Pneumonia

For most patients, fever and cough subside within three to five days. However, elderly individuals, those with low immunity and patients with existing health conditions may face a higher risk of complications, including pneumonia.

“We are currently seeing around 20 cases of viral influenza and other infections, with H3N2 being the most common variant,” doctors said.

Health Department Steps Up Awareness Measures

District health officials and the health department have been instructed to conduct public awareness campaigns during the winter months to educate people about symptoms, preventive measures and early treatment.

Doctors recalled that H3N2 caused severe health effects about seven years ago, but added that people have since developed some level of immunity. “In the last month, many people have contracted the infection, but immunity levels appear to have improved,” said Dr Pallethi Shivakarthik Reddy.

Doctors Advise Mask Use and Hygiene

“This is a viral infection associated with seasonal fever. It spreads easily when an infected person sneezes or coughs,” Dr Reddy said. He advised people to wear N-95 masks, especially while travelling within the city, wash hands frequently, and drink hot water.

Compared to last year, more people are showing symptoms of the H3N2 influenza variant this season, he added. “Do not neglect symptoms. Wear a mask while travelling and consult a doctor at the earliest,” said Dr Reddy of Elite Care Clinic.