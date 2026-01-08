Monkey Fever (KFD) resurfaces in Uttara Kannada with the first 2026 case reported in Siddapur’s Mulagunda village. An 80-year-old woman has tested positive. Health authorities urge caution, preventive measures, and early reporting of symptoms.

The fear of Monkey Fever, also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), which had remained low over the past two years, has resurfaced in Uttara Kannada district. The first case of KFD in the district in 2026 has been reported, raising concern among local residents and health authorities. The reappearance of this disease, which had previously affected several villages in the region, has prompted heightened vigilance by the health department.

KFD Detected in Mulagunda, Siddapur

The new case has been reported from Mulagunda village, under the Nilkunda Gram Panchayat of Siddapur taluk. Siddapur, once a hotspot for monkey fever, has now recorded its first case of the year, alerting health officials to the potential for further infections in the area.

Infection Confirmed in 80-Year-Old Woman

The infected patient is an 80-year-old woman from Mulagunda village, who had been showing symptoms consistent with monkey fever. Blood tests conducted at a government facility confirmed that she is KFD positive. The elderly woman is currently under continuous observation and receiving appropriate medical treatment.

Elderly Woman’s Health Stable

While the detection of KFD has caused concern in the community, medical sources have reassured residents that the patient’s health is stable. There is no immediate threat to her life, and she continues to respond well to treatment.

Public Concern and Health Vigilance

For the past two years, the number of monkey fever cases in Uttara Kannada district had decreased significantly. However, with a fresh case being reported at the very beginning of 2026, public apprehension has resurfaced. The health department has urged residents to remain cautious, take preventive measures, and report any suspected symptoms promptly to local authorities.