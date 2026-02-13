Siddapura police have filed a 1,328-page chargesheet against nine accused in the ₹7.11 crore HDFC Bank ATM van robbery in Bengaluru. The accused have been booked under BNS 2023, with 129 pieces of evidence cited in the case.

Three months after the sensational ₹7.11 crore HDFC Bank cash robbery that sent shockwaves across the country, the Siddapura police have completed their investigation and submitted a detailed chargesheet before the court. The high-profile case, which involved a serving police constable and others allegedly posing as RBI officials to execute the robbery, had drawn national attention due to its audacity and scale.

A chargesheet was filed on Thursday before the 56th ACMM-CCH Court in the city against nine accused persons involved in the case. The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, according to South Division DCP Lokesh Jagalasar.

The case has been registered under multiple sections, including robbery, wrongful confinement, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation. The DCP praised the investigating officer, Jayanagar Sub-Division ACP Narayanaswamy, and his team for completing the investigation within the stipulated time frame.

1,328-Page Chargesheet With 129 Pieces of Evidence

Police have filed a comprehensive 1,328-page chargesheet against nine accused, including Govindapura Police Station constable Annappa Naik.

As many as 129 pieces of evidence have been cited to substantiate the charges. These include eyewitness testimonies, crucial technical evidence, and scientific evidence such as fingerprint analysis of the accused, officials said.

Details of the Accused

The chargesheet names nine accused in connection with the robbery, including Annappa Naik, a constable attached to Govindapura Police Station. The other accused are Xavier alias Prajan, a former CMS employee; Gopi; Ravi of Kammanahalli; Naveen of Banaswadi; Nelson; and Rakesh. The identities of the remaining two accused have also been included in the chargesheet filed before the court, police said.

How the Robbery Was Executed

According to police, on November 20, CMS staff were transporting cash from JP Nagar to replenish HDFC Bank ATMs in the Govindapura area.

While travelling along the cash transit route near Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar, the vehicle was intercepted by individuals posing as RBI officials. The accused allegedly detained the staff and decamped with ₹7.11 crore in cash.

The daring heist created a sensation at the national level. Following coordinated operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other locations, the accused were arrested. Police also managed to recover a major portion of the stolen money.

Motive: Greed for a Luxurious Life

As per the chargesheet, constable Annappa Naik and his associates allegedly conspired to execute the robbery with the intention of leading a life of comfort and luxury. Some of the accused reportedly planned to clear their debts using the looted money.

Driven by greed and the lure of easy wealth, they allegedly plotted and carried out the crime, the police stated.

Court Proceedings to Be Closely Monitored

DCP Lokesh Jagalasar stated that the department will continue to monitor the court proceedings until the case reaches its logical conclusion in accordance with the law.