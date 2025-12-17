- Home
Kempegowda International Airport has opened a new ‘Garden Trail’ public gallery at Terminal 2 in Bengaluru. Designed with lush greenery and natural elements, the space offers travellers a calm, nature-inspired experience within the busy airport.
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has opened a new Garden Trail and public gallery at Terminal 2, giving travellers a tranquil escape within the busy airport environment.
Designed to elevate both arrival and departure experiences, the space blends nature and architecture to create a soothing pause amid the rush of air travel.
A Nature-Inspired Space for Travellers
Located at the international terminal, the Garden Trail is accessible to passengers and has been thoughtfully curated to reflect Bengaluru’s identity as India’s Garden City. The gallery blends contemporary design with lush greenery, creating an environment that feels open, airy and visually soothing.
Calming Experience After Customs
After clearing customs, passengers can step into a bright and spacious zone filled with plants, natural materials and soft lighting. The design helps reduce travel stress and fatigue, offering a gentle transition between the busy terminal and the city beyond.
BIAL new gallery now open to public#Bengaluru#Airportpic.twitter.com/XzJPZJFd3A
— Karnataka Development Index (@IndexKarnataka) December 14, 2025
More Than Just a Waiting Area
Unlike conventional airport lounges or corridors, the Garden Trail functions as a peaceful retreat within the terminal. Wide walkways, nature-led layouts and subtle lighting encourage visitors to slow down, relax and enjoy a quiet moment before continuing their journey.
Positive Response on Social Media
Images and videos of the new gallery have been widely shared online, drawing praise from users who have applauded its aesthetic appeal and tranquil atmosphere. Many have described it as a welcome addition that enhances the overall airport experience.
A beautiful Garden trail is now open at @BLRAirport T2 international ✨✈️@AeroUpdatesBLRpic.twitter.com/1oL9G7xgj3
— Eshwar Vemala (@eshwarvs) December 14, 2025
Strengthening T2’s Sustainable Design Vision
Terminal 2 has already earned global recognition for its eco-friendly architecture, bamboo structures and indoor landscapes. The addition of the Garden Trail gallery further strengthens the airport’s focus on sustainability, art and passenger well-being, setting a new benchmark for airport design in India.
