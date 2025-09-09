An MP man living in Bengaluru for 10 years says he feels “traumatised” by road rage, language disputes, and abusive auto drivers. His Reddit post sparked debate as he considers moving to Lonavala for a peaceful life.

Bengaluru: A man from Madhya Pradesh who has been living in Bengaluru for nearly a decade has shared a distressing account of his experiences in the city, sparking a heated online debate. In a Reddit post, the 38-year-old claimed that what was once a peaceful life in the Karnataka capital has now become hostile and traumatic for him and his family. Citing incidents of road rage, language disputes, and harassment from auto drivers, he revealed that he is seriously considering leaving Bengaluru for Lonavala.

Reddit Post Sparks Online Debate

The post, titled “After 10 years in Bengaluru, recent incidents have left us traumatised-thinking of moving to Lonavala. Need advice”, captured widespread attention on Reddit. The man alleged that while his family’s early years in the city were comfortable, things had taken a sharp turn in recent times.

He wrote that despite their best efforts to adjust and adapt, their attempts were met with hostility. His appeal for advice about relocating to Lonavala drew hundreds of responses, with many users sharing similar frustrations or offering relocation suggestions.

Long-Time Locals Share Frustrations

One Bengaluru native admitted that the city had undergone drastic changes in recent years, saying: "Hey man, I was born in Bangalore. I've lived here for 30 years, and honestly, Bangalore has changed a lot over the past 5 to 6 years. Everyone is so angry, myself included. I go to other cities, and when I talk to people, they talk back in a very sweet manner. That made me realise I have such an angry tone now. I don't know when, why, or how I changed, but I did, maybe this city changed. I changed with it. I don't want to be so angry and frustrated all the time. Even though my entire life is here, Bangalore will always be my home. I'm considering leaving, too. But it's not that easy for me to leave. My family, friends and work are here.. But I will find a way. If you have an option to leave and nothing is tying you down here. I don't know why you're even still thinking about it.”

Alternatives Suggested by Netizens

Other users suggested shifting to different cities or states for a better quality of life. One wrote: “Move to Noida or Gurugram. No language politics over there.”

Another commenter recommended coastal living: "Hey man, I had quite a few similar experiences. After I got my WFH job, I moved within 2 months. And I already feel much better. I’d 100% suggest moving out. I have no idea what Lonavala is like. But if you are up for it, I’d suggest South Goa. The residential areas. People and the place — everything is very honest, rooted & beautiful there. Life would be peaceful.”

Broader Reflections On Society

Some responses went beyond Bengaluru, reflecting on social changes worldwide. "The whole world has become bitter. Racism is all over. There are definitely some good souls, but numbers have declined drastically. Innocence is lost somewhere in the fast-moving world.”

Another person, who left the city years ago, said: "Left Bangalore in 2018. Best decision I ever made!! I visited last year after a very very long time and I just couldn't adjust with the traffic, higher cost of living, rude tones and everyone just yelling at me or each other. Wouldn't live there again.”