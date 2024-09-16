Another Bengaluru road rage: Biker hurls abuses at driver, damages car near Indiranagar metro (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In Bengaluru, a biker verbally abused and damaged a car at the Indiranagar metro station signal, escalating the road rage incident. The driver, Dharshan Gowda, has requested police action and public awareness on X. This follows another recent incident of severe verbal harassment involving a woman.

    As the road rage incidents continue in Bengaluru, a biker was seen hurling verbal abuse at a car driver near the Indiranagar metro station signal, yesterday evening. The altercation occurred around 5:45 PM and involved the biker exhibiting indecent behaviour.

    The driver, identified as Dharshan Gowda, reported that the biker not only used foul language but also aggressively knocked on the car's glass. The situation escalated as the biker damaged the car while continuing to hurl abuse.

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman alleges rape threat on road, shares harrowing experience on social media

    Gowda has called for immediate action and has requested the city police to address the issue. He has also asked that the incident be tagged on X (formerly Twitter) to increase public awareness. 

    Reporting the incident, he wrote on Platform X ‘faced harassment from this man at Indiranagar metro station signal at 5.45 pm and damaged my car and hurled abuses. Please take necessary action, this is becoming very unsafe even for localites.’

    This incident follows a recent case in Bengaluru where a woman reported receiving "open rape threats" from a man after an auto-rickshaw he was in dangerously sped past her car and nearly caused a collision with two other vehicles. The woman, who shared her experience on social media, claimed the man insulted her and her mother by calling them "prostitutes" and made crude remarks about having sex with them.

