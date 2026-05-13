Bengaluru restaurant, Srinidhi Veg Food, reportedly decided to put up a notice banning meetings inside its premises after noticing a growing trend of customers occupying tables for hours after ordering just a cup of tea or coffee.

In what many online users are calling a “Peak Bengaluru moment,” a Bengaluru-based restaurant has sparked debate after putting up a notice banning meetings inside its premises. The restaurant, Srinidhi Veg Food, reportedly decided to take the step after noticing a growing trend of customers occupying tables for hours after ordering just a cup of tea or coffee.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The notice displayed at the eatery read, "meetings are not allowed” as prolonged table occupancy is reportedly said to affect other diners, disrupting regular business operations. The move has quickly caught attention on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

A user wrote, “Reason is Loafer real estate people take 2 by 6 tea and sit and loathe for 4 hrs.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user commented, "It's true though. Shameless uncivilized potbelly uncles sit for hours talking crap while people around them are trying to find a spot.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user wrote, “Squatters are there in cafes also like Starbucks , thirdwave etc. buy one coffee , occupy whole four seater table, open laptop and sit for 4 hours.”

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident reflects Bengaluru’s unique blend of startup hustle, remote work culture, and cafe-based meetings that have increasingly become common across the city. With many professionals using restaurants and cafes as informal workspaces, small eateries often struggle to manage seating during busy hours.