A vegetable vendor in Bengaluru has gone viral after being spotted wearing a head-mounted iPhone. He is reportedly collecting real-world data for an AI company for ₹350 per hour, a job that could potentially earn him over ₹1 lakh a month, sparking widespread online discussion.

Commuters in Bengaluru are confused after seeing a vegetable vendor wearing a head-mounted gadget with an iPhone pressed to his forehead. The vendor is purportedly gathering real-world data for artificial intelligence (AI) training, according to a video posted by Instagram user Vaibhav. Vaibhav revealed that he saw the vegetable vendor with a setup equipped with a "iPhone and a memory card" when he was riding his scooter.

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According to Vaibhav, he went up to the vendor and enquired as to why he was using the headband. He added, "I had to literally slam on the brakes for this while I was just cruising on my scooter."

The man allegedly informed the Instagram user that the headband, which was equipped with an iPhone and memory card, was recording his surroundings for a corporation whose name is still unknown. The company would then utilise the real-world data to teach AI how the world functions and appears. The seller stated in the Instagram image that he got paid ₹350 per hour for the labour, which led many internet users to estimate that he might make over ₹1 lakh per month.

“The answer? He’s collecting real-world data for AI training. The kicker? They get paid ₹350/hour. Do the math: 10 hours a day = ₹3,500/day. That’s over ₹1,05,000 a month,” Vaibhav wrote. The idea that a street seller might possibly make more money than many office workers only by "helping collect data for AI" astounded Vaibhav.

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“I’m still sitting here processing the fact that a street vendor might be out-earning half of corporate India by walking around with a smartphone on his head. The future is wild,” he wrote.

How Did Social Media React?

Online comments to the video were overwhelming, with many people expressing disbelief at the unexpected income opportunities that AI-related employment are bringing.

"What if bro is streaming?" a person commented. "Which AI platform?" enquired another.

A third user said: “For anyone who isn’t aware, this is basically becoming the next version of the AI services industry, something India had a huge advantage in because companies could hire skilled talent here at much lower costs."

A fourth user commented: “I respect brother's hard work... But the output will be corrupt due to background noise.”