Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food'

A new aeroplane-themed restaurant, Tiger Arrow, has opened on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, offering a unique dining experience. While the ambience and concept received praise, reviews on food and service were mixed. Some found it fun for kids, while others criticized slow service and average food.

Published: Feb 11, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

A unique restaurant has opened on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru, offering diners a one-of-a-kind experience. The ‘Tiger Arrow Restaurant’ is designed to look like a real aeroplane, complete with two aircraft-style staircases for entry and exit. Once inside, customers feel like they are seated in an actual plane, thanks to its realistic design. The seating arrangement mimics an aeroplane cabin, with rows of seats on both sides and a passage in the middle for the staff to move around.  

A customer who visited the restaurant shared their experience on social media, saying it truly feels like sitting inside a plane. To enhance the experience, the restaurant allows customers to book their seats in advance. Those who make reservations even receive a boarding pass, adding to the airline-style dining feel.  

After the restaurant gained attention online, many visitors shared their reviews. While most agreed that the setup successfully recreates an in-flight experience, opinions on the food and service were divided. Some customers described it as a fun place to visit, especially with children. One person wrote, “The menu is limited, and the food is just average. But it’s a great place to enjoy the aeroplane-like interiors with kids. The concept is unique, and the ambience is nice.”  

However, not all reviews were positive. Some customers mentioned that the service was slow and the place was overcrowded. One reviewer commented, “The food quality and taste are average. The service was not up to the mark, and the wait time was long. But since it's a new restaurant, it may improve with time.”  

Adding a humorous touch, another visitor wrote, “No airline serves free meals with tickets anymore. You have to pay extra for food. But here, the plane never takes off—it only serves meals.”  

