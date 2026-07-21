A Bengaluru tenant's experience has gone viral after their landlord allegedly withheld over Rs 80,000 from a Rs 1 lakh security deposit for routine maintenance. The tenant, who was rarely at the apartment, received only Rs 20,000 back, sparking a heated online debate.

A Bengaluru tenant’s move-out experience has sparked a heated discussion online after a viral post claimed he received only Rs 20,000 back from his Rs 1 lakh security deposit. More than Rs 80,000 was allegedly withheld by the landlord for costs that several social media users characterised as regular maintenance rather than damage caused by the renter.

The incident became public after Pooja, an X user, told the tale of a man who paid a Rs 1 lakh security deposit to rent a two-bedroom flat in Bengaluru. The report claims that the renter paid his rent on schedule each month for a whole year while residing in the flat. Despite renting the flat, the man reportedly spent very little time there because of his work. He was frequently travelling and stayed at the apartment for only six to seven days each month.

According to the widely shared post, he never had parties, adhered to all house regulations, didn't smoke on the property and maintained the flat well during his tenancy.

The renter anticipated receiving the majority of his security deposit back when it was time to vacate, expecting that only small deductions, if any, would be made for actual damages. But when he received the settlement bill from the landlord, he was taken aback. According to the viral post, the landlord deducted Rs 80,396 from the Rs 1 lakh security deposit, leaving the tenant with just Rs 20,000 in return.

Painting the flat, thorough cleaning, sofa cleaning, refrigerator maintenance, shower repair, door lock replacement, towel rack installation, service fees, convenience fees and a number of other things were supposedly included in the cost.

Sharing the incident, the post stated that the deductions appeared to be less about repairing tenant-caused damage and more like paying for a complete refurbishment of the property before it was handed over to the next occupant.

The post also questioned whether security deposits should be used to cover routine maintenance and normal wear and tear or be limited strictly to damages caused by tenants

A Look At Viral Post

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How Did Social Media React?

The post quickly gained traction, with many social media users weighing in on the issue.

“A security deposit should cover actual damage not normal wear and tear. Otherwise it’s no longer a deposit it’s an extra hidden cost of renting," wrote one user.

“It is the practice in Bengaluru," another user claimed.

Some users also suggested legal action. “Better approach Consumer Court for justice," one person commented.

Meanwhile, another comment read, “except a few good Landlord, most of them are best scammers."