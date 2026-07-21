A daughter bought her dream Tata car and video called her mother on her 55th birthday, fulfilling her wish. The emotional video has gone viral.

An emotional moment caught on camera shows a daughter calling her mother immediately after buying her dream car from Tata Motors, fulfilling a wish her mother had always cherished.

The daughter, overwhelmed with happiness, shared the milestone with her mother, who was in a different city. She video called her and dedicated the car as a gift for her mother's 55th birthday. The mother, visibly moved, blessed her and said, "May you continue on this path of growth."

The heartfelt conversation has turned into a viral moment across social media.

Viewers Call the Moment Emotional and Inspiring

Viewers have called the moment incredibly emotional and inspiring. Many related to the joy of sharing life's biggest achievements with parents, while others praised the daughter for remembering her mother during such a special moment.

The video has sparked heartwarming reactions across the internet, with users applauding the daughter's gesture and the mother's blessings.