A woman dining on a Carnival cruise has sparked disgust online after viral videos showed her scratching a skin condition on her foot and then eating with the same hand. A second clip even showed her using a fork to scrape her foot, prompting widespread outrage and concerns about hygiene in communal dining areas.

A woman dining with her family aboard a Carnival cruise has left social media users disgusted after videos showed her scratching her foot and then eating with the same hand. The woman seemed to be itching what appeared to be a fungal illness or dry, flaky skin on her foot while eating lunch, according to viral videos, circulated on social media.

The woman was seen constantly scratching her foot with her palm while sitting with one leg crossed over the other in the first video. Then she picked up food from her plate and placed it in her mouth with the same hand after brushing the dead skin that had dropped onto her trousers into the air. A second video, shared soon after, showed the woman using a fork to scratch her foot and scrape off more dead skin.

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Internet Reacts

As viewers voiced their indignation at the woman's behaviour and voiced worries about hygiene, the videos went viral.

According to one user, they were "sure she touched everything at the buffet with those same hands."

Another stated that they wanted to start bringing their own cutlery to restaurants as a result of the experience. Another user said, "Please tell me you told staff."

Others said the clip was the reason they preferred using plastic utensils, while one simply wrote, "I'm horrified. This is disgusting."

The clips have been making the rounds online, and many viewers have called the woman's conduct improper in a communal eating environment, even though it is still unknown whether any staff members were informed of the occurrence.