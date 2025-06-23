Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned that India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty could lead to war. He said the treaty is still valid and any attempt to stop Pakistan’s water is illegal.

In a video, widely being circulated on X, Bhutto said, “If India refuses to give us our share of water, we will have to go to war again.”

India put treaty on hold after terror attack

India had suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that India would never restore the water-sharing agreement.

Bhutto calls India’s move illegal

Bilawal rejected India’s move, saying the treaty is a legal and binding agreement under international law. “The Indus Water Treaty is not in abeyance. India cannot just end it. It is illegal under the UN Charter to stop water,” he said.

He added, “India has two choices: either share the water fairly or give us water from all six rivers of the Indus basin.”

Pakistan criticises India’s terrorism claims

The PPP leader also criticised India for “using terrorism as a political tool.” He said India had tried to push Pakistan back into the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list by spreading false stories internationally. Bhutto claimed that Pakistan had just come off the grey list, but India worked hard to reverse that progress.

Importance of talks and cooperation

Bhutto said that both India and Pakistan must talk, especially about countering terrorism. “If we don’t speak or coordinate, then violence will rise in both countries,” he warned.

He also reminded that the Kashmir issue had been raised internationally during his time as foreign minister and that former U.S. President Donald Trump had even offered to mediate.

India's Operation Sindoor

India carried out military strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting terrorist camps in areas controlled by Pakistan. These strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Four days of clashes followed and ended on May 10, after both sides agreed to stop military action.