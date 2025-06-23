BBMP will construct a 33.49 km twin tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board under the ₹17,780 crore North-South Corridor project. The project will use 8 TBMs, with tolls set at ₹19/km and completion targeted in 38 months.

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun preliminary preparations to invite tenders for the ambitious North-South Corridor twin tunnel project, which will be implemented in two packages.

Project split into two packages

Package 1 (North) will span 8.748 km from Hebbal’s Esteem Mall Junction to Seshadri Road, while Package 2 (South) will cover the 8.748 km stretch from Seshadri Road to Silk Board Junction.

The total twin tunnel route will be 33.490 km in length.

Cabinet approves Rs 17,780 crore project

The state cabinet has approved the estimated cost of ₹17,780 crore for implementing the North-South Corridor project within BBMP limits.

Package 1: BBMP’s share is ₹3,508 crore, and the private partner will contribute ₹5,262 crore.

Package 2: BBMP’s share is ₹3,571.37 crore, and the private contribution is ₹5,357 crore.

Tunnels to be completed in 38 months

The plan is to complete the tunnel boring works within 26 months using eight Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) and finish the overall construction in the following 12 months.

Toll fixed at Rs 19 per km

A minimum toll of ₹19 per km has been fixed for vehicles using the one-way tunnel road. The contractor will have the right to collect tolls for 30 years post-construction.

Awaiting finance department approval

“The government has approved the tender for the construction of the tunnel road and sent it to the Finance Department. Tenders will be invited as soon as approval is received” — B.S. Prahlad, Director, B Smile Company